OBITUARY: Lenea Darlene Lawrence

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved sister Lenea Darlene Lawrence. Lenea went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on June 25, 2025, at the age of 54.

Lenea was born on May 7, 1971, to mother Cheryl Darlene Lawrence who preceded her in death. Lenea carried a gentle strength and a generous spirit throughout her entire life. Lenea was a beacon of kindness whose warmth touched everyone she met. She had a rare and beautiful gift for making people feel seen, often offering a compliment to brighten the day of a complete stranger.

Lenea is survived by her loving siblings: Thomas (Karina) Lawrence, Renea (Steve) Bolden, Batina Kistner, April (Craig) Foster, and Brandon Lawrence. Her presence in their lives was a source of joy, laughter, and unconditional love. Although Lenea never had children of her own, her heart was full of love for her many nieces and nephews who were truly the light of her life. She cherished Heather, Zach, Amanda, Breanna, Dallas, Dalton, Jacqueline, Bradley, Hailey, Austin, David, Sebastian, Anastasia, Kelsey, Kynlei, and Scarlett as if they were her own children-offering them unwavering support, endless affection, and countless cherished memories. She also had nine great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Lenea’s legacy is one of compassion, selflessness, and warmth. She also leaves behind a family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends who were like family who will miss her deeply. In honoring her life, we choose to remember the way she made others feel valued, uplifted, and loved. We will carry her spirit forward by continuing to love as she did-freely, openly, and without hesitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family is respectfully requesting all donations to assist with funeral and burial expenses may be made via cash or check to Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services.

Visitation for Lenea’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at The Church of God Murfreesboro located at 2011 St. James Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Visitation is from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with the service to begin at 3:00 pm. A balloon release will immediately follow the service.