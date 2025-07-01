OBITUARY: Norma Jean Bowman

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, Norma Jean (Cook) Bowman went to be with our Lord. Born on August 29, 1936, she was one of six children and the eldest daughter of the late Ralph and Lucile (Shrock) Cook. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband John Leslie Bowman; son John Warren Bowman; granddaughter Nicole Rapp; brothers Dwight Cook and Larmer Cook; and sister Eula Zerbst.

She is survived by her daughters Keela (Paul) Fields; Leslie (Bob) Yanez; Heather (Karl) Rapp; grandchildren Jonett Jean Williams, Amber Rhine, Chris Yanez, Amanda Yanez, Rachel Davis, Ariana Parrish, Katelyn Frantz, Eric Rapp; and 11 great-grandchildren Ella, Bo, Kasole, Quentin, Delilah, Rosely, Sophia, Conrad, Anneliese, Wyatt, and Brylee; and sisters Carolyn Smith and Linda Gottfriedt.

Miss Norma loved to talk about her days as a farm girl growing up in Indiana. She attended Roosevelt Elementary School and graduated from Van Buren High School. She moved to Tennessee as the Human Resources Director for the new Dana plant in Gordonsville and retired as the Human Resources Division Director for Dana Corporation Boston Weatherhead Division. She enjoyed reading, cooking, planning and hosting family gatherings, researching genealogy, golf, and volunteering at her church’s food bank and Last Resource committee. Miss Norma was an avid shopper (something she passed on to her daughters) and especially loved to go to festivals, flea markets, and yard sales.

A devout Catholic, Miss Norma was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Marion, Indiana and St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Smyrna, Tennessee. Since March 2021, she was lovingly cared for by the amazing staff at The Villages of Murfreesboro Maud Ferguson Memory Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Multiple Symptom Atrophy via Mission MSA at donate.missionmsa.org OR The Villages of Murfreesboro Maud Ferguson Memory Care Resident Activity Fund at 2550 Willow Oak Trail, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Rite of Committal will be a private graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Paris, Tennessee where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband and son.

