5/25/26: Overcast with light drizzle earlier; High 78, Low 68, Currently 73, Winds at 4 mph, Chance of rain 52%.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 72.7°F with a light wind from the east at 4.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F while the low dipped to 67.6°F. Conditions included a chance of light drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.01 in, and winds peaked at 5.4 mph. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.8°F, with similar wind speeds lingering through the night.
Overall, the forecast indicates continued overcast skies into the night with a 52% chance of more light drizzle. Residents should prepare for humid conditions as the evening progresses.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|83°F
|70°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|85°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|80°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|78°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|76°F
|50°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
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