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Home Weather 5/25/26: Overcast with light drizzle earlier; High 78, Low 68, Currently 73,...

5/25/26: Overcast with light drizzle earlier; High 78, Low 68, Currently 73, Winds at 4 mph, Chance of rain 52%.

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 72.7°F with a light wind from the east at 4.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F while the low dipped to 67.6°F. Conditions included a chance of light drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.01 in, and winds peaked at 5.4 mph. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.8°F, with similar wind speeds lingering through the night.

Overall, the forecast indicates continued overcast skies into the night with a 52% chance of more light drizzle. Residents should prepare for humid conditions as the evening progresses.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
68°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
52% chance · 0.01 in
Now
73°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 78°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 83°F 70°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 85°F 69°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 80°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 78°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 76°F 50°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

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