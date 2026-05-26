5/25/26: Overcast with light drizzle earlier; High 78, Low 68, Currently 73, Winds at 4 mph, Chance of rain 52%.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 72.7°F with a light wind from the east at 4.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.3°F while the low dipped to 67.6°F. Conditions included a chance of light drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.01 in, and winds peaked at 5.4 mph. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.8°F, with similar wind speeds lingering through the night.

Overall, the forecast indicates continued overcast skies into the night with a 52% chance of more light drizzle. Residents should prepare for humid conditions as the evening progresses.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 68°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 52% chance · 0.01 in Now 73°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 78°F 68°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 83°F 70°F Rain: slight Wednesday 85°F 69°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 80°F 63°F Drizzle: light Saturday 78°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 50°F Mainly clear

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