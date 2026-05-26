Mr. Gerald Burkett Montgomery, age 80, of the Patterson Community in Rutherford County, TN passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 24, 2026. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Carl Edward Montgomery and Rosa Elizabeth Fields Montgomery. Mr. Montgomery was a business administrator and proudly served our country in the United States Army Reserves. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gerald was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Ann Redmond Montgomery.

Gerald was a 1964 graduate of Antioch High School where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball. Shortly after graduation, the same scout (George Digby) that signed Gerald’s older brother, Bob, to a pro baseball contract also signed Gerald. He played two seasons as a pitcher before injuring his arm that shortened his pro career.

Mr. Gerald had a great love for the Tennessee Walking Horse breed. He and Barbara raised several world and world grand champion Tennessee walking horses on their farm.

Mr. Gerald is survived by his brother, Robert Montgomery; niece, Loren Montgomery and husband, Matt Jarret; great niece, MacKenzie Waitt, all from Wrentham, Massachusetts; and a host of friends, whom he communicated with daily.

Visitation with the family and friends will be from 11 AM until 1 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Lawrence Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2026 from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Guin officiating. Mr. Gerald chose cremation and interment will be beside his wife, Barbara, at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nashville Old Timers Baseball Association, 7009 Lenox Village Drive, E 104, Nashville, TN 37211.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233, is in charge arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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