Garth Edward Roberson, age 80 of LaVergne, Tennessee died Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro with family by his side. He was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and the son of the late Edward and Callie Roberson. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Watson.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sandra Roberson; children, Eddie (Lynn) Roberson, Stephanie (Joe) Leonard, Stormy (Tommy) Jones, Desiree (Travis) Wilson; grandchildren, Austin (Ashley) Taylor, Mackenzie Taylor, Madison (Tyler) Wheeler, Lane (Taiya) Taylor, Makayla (Austin) Cheeseman, Hannah (Devin) Vollenweider, Olivia Wilson, Brandon (Alyson) O’Hern, Ryan (Kami) O’Hern, Alec O’Hern, and Baylee (Tyler) Davis; 17 great grandchildren; sisters, Frances Hall and Ann Carlton; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Garth was an avid outdoorsman and retired from Bridgestone in 1996 after 26 years of service.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and service arrangements are pending. An online guestbook is available for the Roberson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Funeral Services Provided By

Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna

203 N. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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