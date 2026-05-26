Tuesday, May 26, 2026
No menu items!
Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 26, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 26, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
44
These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for May 19-26, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool100350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools05/19/2026
Best Western Swimming Pool100168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools05/19/2026
Caracas Street Mobile100915 Robert Rose Dr Apt 310 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service05/21/2026
Carrington Park Apt. Pool1002778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Cedar Glade Brew House100906 Ridgely Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service05/20/2026
Golden Hour Creamery Cart1001316 Roxbury Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service05/26/2026
Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool100101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools05/21/2026
MTSU Baseball Concession100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service05/21/2026
MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool1001500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools05/21/2026
MTSU Softball Concession Sta100MTSU Campus Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service05/21/2026
Nashville I-24 Campground Pool1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools05/19/2026
Pan Pilos Snacks Mobile1008901 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service05/19/2026
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool1001310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Saratoga Park Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools05/20/2026
Saratoga Park Wading Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools05/20/2026
St Andrews Apartments Pool100910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools05/19/2026
The Social Blue Apartments Pool1002707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools05/22/2026
TownPlace Suites Outdoor Pool1002708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools05/22/2026
Village Crest Apartment Pool100800 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools05/22/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×