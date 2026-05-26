Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 26, 2026

These are the health scores for May 19-26, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 100 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 05/19/2026 Best Western Swimming Pool 100 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 05/19/2026 Caracas Street Mobile 100 915 Robert Rose Dr Apt 310 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 05/21/2026 Carrington Park Apt. Pool 100 2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Cedar Glade Brew House 100 906 Ridgely Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 05/20/2026 Golden Hour Creamery Cart 100 1316 Roxbury Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 05/26/2026 Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool 100 101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 MTSU Baseball Concession 100 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service 05/21/2026 MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool 100 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 05/21/2026 MTSU Softball Concession Sta 100 MTSU Campus Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 05/21/2026 Nashville I-24 Campground Pool 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 05/19/2026 Pan Pilos Snacks Mobile 100 8901 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 05/19/2026 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool 100 1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Saratoga Park Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 05/20/2026 Saratoga Park Wading Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 05/20/2026 St Andrews Apartments Pool 100 910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 05/19/2026 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 100 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 TownPlace Suites Outdoor Pool 100 2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026 Village Crest Apartment Pool 100 800 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 05/22/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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