Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 26, 2026

These are the health scores for May 19-26, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|05/19/2026
|Best Western Swimming Pool
|100
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|05/19/2026
|Caracas Street Mobile
|100
|915 Robert Rose Dr Apt 310 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|Carrington Park Apt. Pool
|100
|2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Cedar Glade Brew House
|100
|906 Ridgely Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|05/20/2026
|Golden Hour Creamery Cart
|100
|1316 Roxbury Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|05/26/2026
|Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool
|100
|101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|MTSU Baseball Concession
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool
|100
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|05/21/2026
|MTSU Softball Concession Sta
|100
|MTSU Campus Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|05/21/2026
|Nashville I-24 Campground Pool
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|05/19/2026
|Pan Pilos Snacks Mobile
|100
|8901 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|05/19/2026
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool
|100
|1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Saratoga Park Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|05/20/2026
|Saratoga Park Wading Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|05/20/2026
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|100
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|05/19/2026
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|100
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|TownPlace Suites Outdoor Pool
|100
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
|Village Crest Apartment Pool
|100
|800 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|05/22/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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