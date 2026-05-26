Anna Jane Dillard Bunton, 75 years of age, passed away on May 19, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Anna was born on October 9, 1950, in Harrison, Arkansas, to Edith Imogene and Paul Ray Dillard. She graduated from Bremen High School in Midlothian, Illinois.

She was employed as a receptionist until marrying Charles David Bunton and a mother thereafter. She and the family enjoyed summers of swimming pools and scuba diving and at later stages she enjoyed arts & crafts.

Anna is survived by her sisters, Shirley Jean Dillard and Tracie Lynn Geurts; children, David Nathan Bunton and Charles Matthew Bunton; grandchildren, Mylie Marie Bunton, Mackenzie Ann Bunton, Madison Lynn Bunton, Peyton Lilly Bunton; and stepfather, Arthur Ward Bunton and his wife Diana Cloud.

She was preceded in death by mother, Edith Imogene Bunton and husband, Charles David Bunton.

Visitation with the Bunton Family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 29, 2026 from 10:00 am until the time of a memorial service beginning at 12:00 pm with Reverend Dr. Jim Clardy officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Bunton family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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