5/26/26: Overcast With Daytime High Near 83, Current Temp 76, Light Drizzle Possible Tonight, Low Around 73

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 75.9°F with a light wind from the south at 4.3 mph. The sky is overcast, and no precipitation has been recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.9°F, while the low was 70.2°F. Wind speeds peaked at 13.9 mph, and there was a 41% chance of precipitation; however, no rain has been measured. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.9°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is 23%, and overcast conditions will persist.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County. Evening conditions are expected to remain steady with continued cloud cover.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 70°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 41% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 83°F 70°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 79°F 70°F Drizzle: light Thursday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 73°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 79°F 59°F Overcast Sunday 80°F 55°F Drizzle: light Monday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate

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