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Home Weather 5/26/26: Overcast With Daytime High Near 83, Current Temp 76, Light Drizzle...

5/26/26: Overcast With Daytime High Near 83, Current Temp 76, Light Drizzle Possible Tonight, Low Around 73

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 75.9°F with a light wind from the south at 4.3 mph. The sky is overcast, and no precipitation has been recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.9°F, while the low was 70.2°F. Wind speeds peaked at 13.9 mph, and there was a 41% chance of precipitation; however, no rain has been measured. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72.9°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is 23%, and overcast conditions will persist.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County. Evening conditions are expected to remain steady with continued cloud cover.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
70°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
41% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 83°F 70°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 79°F 70°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 73°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Monday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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