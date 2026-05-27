Daniel Wayne Garvin, 51, of Murfreesboro, TN unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

A quiet, laid-back, and gentle old soul, Daniel spent his life finding true peace in the simple things. He was a passionate guitarist whose heart belonged to music, and he held a deep, tender affection for his beloved cats. Though he faced significant health challenges and became disabled in recent years following a stroke, he carried himself with a quiet resilience and never lost his trademark gentle spirit.

Daniel’s warmth and kindness will be forever cherished by his family. He is survived by his loving son, Christopher Garvin; his father, John Ronnie Garvin; his sister, Carol Garvin Tomlinson; and his brothers, John (Pam) Garvin, Jacob Garvin, and Billy Garvin. He is now peacefully reunited with his beloved mother, JoAnn Garvin, who preceded him in death.

A celebration of life service to honor Daniel’s memory will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 6:00 p.m. on June 3, 2026. Visitation with the family will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

The family deeply appreciates the overwhelming love, comfort, and support shown to them during this incredibly difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a memorial fund to help the family with his final expenses at https://gofund.me/c5c380154. Your support in honoring his memory is deeply appreciated.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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