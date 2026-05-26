SKS Copack Recalls Various Specialty Beverages Because of Possible Health Risk

SKS Copack of Cerritos, CA is recalling various specialty beverages, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Item Code Brand Item Description Lot Code Best By Date BIC3010 Angel Specialty Products MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3# 20260224 25-Aug-2027 BIC3010 Angel Specialty Products MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3# 20260424 23-Oct-2027 BIC3014 Angel Specialty Products TARO 4/3# 20260224 25-Aug-2027 BIC3001 Angel Specialty Products CARAMEL LATTE 4/3# 20260414 13-Oct-2027 BIC3013 Angel Specialty Products COCONUT 4/3# 20260415 14-Oct-2027 BIC3018 Angel Specialty Products HORCHATA 4/3# 20260414 13-Oct-2027 BIC3018 Angel Specialty Products HORCHATA 4/3# 20260424 23-Oct-2027 BIC3019 Angel Specialty Products VANILLA SMOOTHIE BASE 4/ 20260413 12-Oct-2027 BIC3020 Angel Specialty Products WHITE CHOCOLATE 4/3# 20260327 25-Sep-2027 BIC3017 Angel Specialty Products MILK TEA 15/3# 20260224 25-Aug-2027 CFC2000 Royal Gold DUTCH MOCHA CAPP 6/2# 20260303 1-Sep-2027 SS115 Angel Specialty Products STRAWBERRY SOFT SRV 10/2# 20260414 13-Oct-2027 BT360 Boba Time ITALAIN YOGURT PWDR 5/3.5# 20260216 17-Aug-2027 BT370 Boba Time COCONUT POWDER – 5/3.5# 20260428 27-Oct-2027 BT371 Boba Time PISTACHIO POWDER 5/3.5# 20260219 20-Aug-2027 FN1000 FANALE UBE-TARO 10/2# 20260223 24-Aug-2027 SS500 DENDA MILK ICE CREAM MX 12/1KG 20260403 2-Oct-2027 CFC1000 Royal Gold FRENCH VANILLA CAPP 6/2# 20260416 15-Oct-2027

The recalled products were distributed in the states of CA, UT, ID, NY, NJ, AZ, PA, NC, TX, OH, LA, GA, FL, IL, OK, MA, WA, OR, WI, NV, VA, CT, TN, KY, & MN through cafes, restaurants and direct delivery [https://angelspecialtyproducts.com/External Link Disclaimer].

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email