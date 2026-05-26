Burger King Brings Back Crown Nuggets

Burger King is kicking off summer with two big family-friendly announcements: the return of Crown Nuggets and a new Crayola-themed King Jr. Meal. Both are limited-time offerings, so here’s everything you need to know before heading to your nearest location. More Eat & Drink News

When Are Crown Nuggets Coming Back?

Crown Nuggets return to Burger King restaurants nationwide on June 2, 2026. The crown-shaped, dippable nuggets haven’t been on the menu since 2011, making this one of the more anticipated comebacks in recent BK history. They’ll be available while supplies last.

How Much Do Crown Nuggets Cost?

Crown Nuggets are available as part of the $3.99 King Jr. Meal, which includes a side and drink. Guests can also order an 8-piece option for a larger snack.

What Is the Crayola King Jr. Meal?

Starting June 9, 2026, Burger King is teaming up with Crayola for a co-branded King Jr. Meal experience. Each meal comes with a 4-pack of Crayola crayons and a colorable crown and meal bag, turning the table into an activity for younger guests.

How Long Will These Offers Be Available?

Both the Crown Nuggets and the Crayola King Jr. Meal are available while supplies last. Given the demand that’s built up around Crown Nuggets specifically, it’s worth getting in early.

Where Can You Find Burger King Crown Nuggets?

Crown Nuggets and the Crayola King Jr. Meal will be available at Burger King restaurants nationwide. Visit www.bk.com or download the BK App to find your nearest location and join the Royal Perks loyalty program. You can also follow @BurgerKing on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok for the latest updates.

Source: Burger King

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