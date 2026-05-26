Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for May 26, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between May 20 and May 26, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

Anna Jane Bunton

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

Gerald Burkett Montgomery

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

James Patrick Carter

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

Liam Douglas Harward

Published: May 26, 2026 – Read full obituary

Connie Gibson

Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

Bill Pitts

Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

Zachary Adam Jones

Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

Peggy Gum Lowe

Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

Robert Arnold Paredes

Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jeffrey Panya

Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

Charles “Jerry” Gibson Jr.

Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary

Álvaro Jiménez Prado

Published: May 24, 2026 – Read full obituary

Margie C. Payne

Published: May 23, 2026 – Read full obituary

George Thomas Burnette

Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Dot Shrader

Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Floyd Duane Free

Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Juan Kapamas

Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Lisa Renee Brown Lonski

Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Garth Edward Roberson

Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Betty Jean Arnette

Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary

Lisa Wilner Brooks

Published: May 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Elizabeth “Darleen” Alexander

Published: May 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Frank Eddie Blair

Published: May 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Cecil Michael Joseph

Published: May 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Harry “Skip” Frederick Hauger

Published: May 21, 2026 – Read full obituary

Arnold Cross

Published: May 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jose Leonisio Zelaya Martines

Published: May 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

Joyce Olivia Puding

Published: May 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

Donald Louis Zlotky

Published: May 20, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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