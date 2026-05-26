Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for May 26, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between May 20 and May 26, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
Anna Jane Bunton
Published: May 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
Gerald Burkett Montgomery
Published: May 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
James Patrick Carter
Published: May 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
Liam Douglas Harward
Published: May 26, 2026 – Read full obituary
Connie Gibson
Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
Bill Pitts
Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
Zachary Adam Jones
Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
Peggy Gum Lowe
Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
Robert Arnold Paredes
Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jeffrey Panya
Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
Charles “Jerry” Gibson Jr.
Published: May 25, 2026 – Read full obituary
Álvaro Jiménez Prado
Published: May 24, 2026 – Read full obituary
Margie C. Payne
Published: May 23, 2026 – Read full obituary
George Thomas Burnette
Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Dot Shrader
Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Floyd Duane Free
Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Juan Kapamas
Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Lisa Renee Brown Lonski
Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Garth Edward Roberson
Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Betty Jean Arnette
Published: May 22, 2026 – Read full obituary
Lisa Wilner Brooks
Published: May 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Elizabeth “Darleen” Alexander
Published: May 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Frank Eddie Blair
Published: May 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Cecil Michael Joseph
Published: May 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Harry “Skip” Frederick Hauger
Published: May 21, 2026 – Read full obituary
Arnold Cross
Published: May 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jose Leonisio Zelaya Martines
Published: May 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
Joyce Olivia Puding
Published: May 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
Donald Louis Zlotky
Published: May 20, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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