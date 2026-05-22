June is a great month for Prime Video subscribers, with a massive catalog drop on June 1 joined by a few strong newer additions later in the month. These are the 10 must-watch movies new to Prime Video in June 2026. Full June Schedule Here!

Hoosiers (1987)

One of the greatest sports movies ever made, Hoosiers follows a small-town Indiana high school basketball team on an unlikely run to the state championship. Gene Hackman delivers a career-best performance as the no-nonsense coach trying to hold it all together.

Bull Durham (1988)

Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, and Tim Robbins star in this beloved baseball comedy-drama set in the minor leagues. Smart, funny, and genuinely romantic, it remains one of the best sports movies Hollywood has ever produced.

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

The only X-rated film to ever win the Academy Award for Best Picture, Midnight Cowboy is a raw and deeply human story of two drifters — played by Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman — scraping by on the streets of New York City.

Platoon (1987)

Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War masterpiece draws from his own combat experience to deliver one of the most harrowing and authentic war films ever committed to screen. It swept the Oscars in 1987, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Hackers (1995)

A cult classic that has only grown more beloved with time, Hackers captures mid-90s cyberpunk culture in the most gloriously over-the-top way possible. Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller star as teenage hackers who stumble into a massive corporate conspiracy.

Legally Blonde (2001)

Reese Witherspoon is at her absolute best as Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend and ends up discovering she belongs there more than anyone expected. Funny, sharp, and endlessly rewatchable.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Tim Burton returned to the world of his 1988 original with this long-awaited sequel, reuniting Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder with a new generation of characters played by Jenna Ortega and Monica Bellucci. It was one of the biggest hits of 2024.

Priscilla (2023)

Sofia Coppola directs this intimate portrait of Priscilla Presley’s life inside Graceland, based on Priscilla’s own memoir. Cailee Spaeny won the Best Actress award at Venice for her quietly devastating performance.

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe star as FBI agents investigating the disappearance of civil rights workers in 1964 Mississippi. It is a tense, powerful film that earned seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

The Birdcage (1996)

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane are at their comedic best in this remake of the French classic La Cage aux Folles, playing a gay couple forced to pose as straight when their son’s conservative future in-laws come to dinner. Still hilarious nearly 30 years later.

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