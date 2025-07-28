Lipscomb Baseball to Host 2025 Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament Oct. 24

NASHVILLE – The Lipscomb University baseball team will host its annual Baseball Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 from the Towhee Club in Spring Hill.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Lunch and awards will take place immediately following play. All proceeds will benefit the Bisons baseball program.

Below are the rates for the event.

Player Fee – $200 – includes a swag bag and lunch

Team Sponsor – $800 – includes 2 season tickets

Hole Sponsorship – $250 – Includes one tee-box sign with donor name OR corporate logo Par 3, Driving Range

Putting Green Sponsorship – $500 – Includes exclusive hole sponsorship at one of the Par 3’s (includes tee-box sign), presenting sponsor of Hole-in-One prize and the opportunity to setup a marketing table at the tee-box (at sponsor’s expense) or signage on the range or putting green areas

Lunch/Cart/ Sponsorship – $2,500 – Includes one foursome, participant swag bag, lunch for each player, awards reception, recognition as a tournament partner on banner (displayed at the registration area outside of the clubhouse), corporate logo and link to sponsor website listed, opportunity to donate/include promotional item for participants’ swag bag and one tee-box sign

Title Sponsorship – $5,000 – All of the items listed above in the Team Sponsorship, plus corporate logo included on one giveaway item in swag bag

Mulligans – $100 for a package of 4

Click on the link at the top of the story or here to register.

For any questions, please contact Brian Ryman.

Source: Lipscomb

