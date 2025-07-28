Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $364 Million for Monday Night Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $364 million for tonight’s Monday, July 28, 2025, drawing, with a cash value of $164.1 million, after no tickets matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

Latest Drawing Results

The winning numbers from Saturday night’s July 26, 2025, drawing were 8, 31, 57, 65, 67, and Powerball 23, with a Power Play multiplier of 3x. Despite the $348.5 million jackpot at stake, no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the grand prize.

Jackpot Growth Continues

The current jackpot represents a steady climb over recent weeks. The jackpot was $308 million for the Monday, July 21 drawing, increased to $264 million for July 16, and continued growing through each drawing with no grand prize winners.

Tonight’s Monday drawing offers an estimated annuitized jackpot of $364 million with a cash option of $164.1 million. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

How to Play

Powerball costs $2 per play, with players selecting five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, then one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times, with the Match 5 prize with Power Play always being $2 million.

Source: Powerball.com

