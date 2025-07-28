Photos: 21 Animals Rescued from Backyard Breeder in Portland

July 26, 2025 – An urgent animal cruelty case in Portland, Tennessee has resulted in the rescue of 21 animals suffering in squalid conditions as part of a backyard breeding operation. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) responded on July 25, 2025, at the request of local law enforcement, deploying their field team to assist with the dire situation.

Inside the home, 18 dogs—many of them caged in the kitchen—were found living among cockroaches, with no access to proper care. Also rescued were a pig, a cat, and a chicken, all living in similarly neglected conditions. Officials confirmed the residents voluntarily surrendered all the animals, but local animal control resources were too limited to manage the response.

Operation Tiny Titans // Photo Credits: Animal Rescue Corps 1 of 6

ARC will transport the animals to its Rescue Center near Nashville, where they will receive medical treatment, behavioral support, and enrichment until they can be placed with vetted adoption partners across the country. ARC is urging the public to support their work through donations or by volunteering at the Rescue Center.

