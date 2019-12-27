cyber security travel tips

from Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee

Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure this holiday season (or any time), cyber security should be at the top of your list as you prepare. Here are some tips to keep your devices secure.

Lock your devices. Most devices have a security feature that allows you to lock it by setting a code or scanning your fingerprint. This option is important in case your device becomes lost or stolen. With so much valuable information in one place, it’s necessary in securing your data, whether you are traveling or not.

Be wary of Bluetooth. Most of us use Bluetooth every day without even thinking about it. It is a simple and fast connection to so many of our other devices. Unfortunately, it can also provide a way for hackers to access much of our private data. Before enabling Bluetooth, think twice when in a busy place like an airport or mall.

Avoid public Wi-Fi. We all love free stuff, especially free Wi-Fi, but keep in mind that these networks might lack security measures. If you must use free public Wi-Fi networks, NEVER access your personal information while connected to that network.

Never use public charging stations. Almost everyone has been stuck with a dead or dying phone at the most inopportune time. While charging stations seem like a great idea, some are infected with malware which is then downloaded to your device once connected.

Be mindful of your surroundings. It’s best to avoid logging into private accounts while sitting in populated places like restaurants or airports because it’s easy for someone to look over your shoulder as you type in your information.

Limit sharing. While traveling or visiting loved ones during the holidays, it’s nice to share photos and locations, but you might want to think twice about this. Once posted to social media, you’ve just announced an empty house. Consider saving your social media posts until after your trip.

Update software. Check to see if there is an update available. Updating apps and the operating system will ensure that the device is able to defend itself against malware.