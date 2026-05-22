Murfreesboro Discovery School and Transit Think Big with Little Libraries

Inspired by the idea of two Murfreesboro public services uniting to expand literacy through access to books, Discovery School third grade students and Murfreesboro Transit installed “Little Free Libraries” at the City’s bus Transit Center and two bus shelters.

Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), Discovery School, and Murfreesboro Transit celebrated the opening of a Little Free Library and the “big idea” that came from small hands with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, May 19, 2026, at the Murfreesboro Transit Center’s bus operating area, located at 324 New Salem Hwy.

The May 19 ceremony recognized the students’ work, community collaboration, and the shared commitment to promoting literacy throughout Murfreesboro.

“This project is a powerful example of what happens when students are encouraged to think about real-world challenges,” said Dr. Caitlin Bullard, Principal, Discovery School. “The students saw a need and worked together with their teacher and families to make a difference.”

The project grew out of Discovery School’s third grade first-quarter Project-Based Learning experience. While studying access to books around the world, students explored how transportation systems can play a role in connecting people to resources. The class mapped the routes of the Murfreesboro Transit system and learned basic coding by programming Ozobots to “deliver” books along those routes.

“When City staff members suggested the idea of locating Little Libraries at the Transit Center and along Murfreesboro Transit bus routes, we couldn’t be more supportive,” said Assistant Transportation Director Russ Brashear. “As a service to low-and-moderate income residents who rely on public transportation, this project perfectly aligns with our mission.”

In addition to the Little Free Library at the Murfreesboro Transit Center, two additional libraries are being installed at:

The bus shelter on Memorial Boulevard in front of Walmart

The bus shelter on Innsbrooke Boulevard adjacent to Kroger

Discovery School is an academic magnet school within Murfreesboro City Schools, proudly serving students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Discovery is a Tennessee Reward School and a recipient of the National Blue Ribbon School distinction. The school was recently redesignated as a Tennessee-designated STEAM school by the Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Science Innovation Network.

First initiated in St. Paul, Minnesota, Little Free Library’s mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library-exchange boxes. Countless have joined the effort nationwide

The Murfreesboro Transit Center, with a passenger pavilion, maintenance and administration building, opened to the public with new routes Sept. 8, 2025.

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