Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to Nashville to Honor Military Families

To mark 16 years of partnership with Folds of Honor, Budweiser is hitting the road with the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales on a cross-country tour, honoring the nonprofit organization that provides life-changing educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders, and will be in Nashville on June 1st at First Horizon Bank Stadium for the Folds of Honor Rock n’ Jock Celebrity Softball game. More Entertainment News

The tour kicks off ahead of Memorial Day Weekend and will celebrate and honor the sacrifice and legacy of those who served, and their families.

Together, Anheuser-Busch, its industry-leading brands, and wholesaler partners have donated $37 million, which has funded 7,400 educational scholarships for Folds of Honor recipients.

In celebration of 16 years of partnership with Folds of Honor, Budweiser will donate a portion of proceeds from every Budweiser and Budweiser Zero sold in bars and restaurants nationwide. This year‑round program supports Folds of Honor’s scholarship and family assistance programs.

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