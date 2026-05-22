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Home Entertainment Disney+ June 2026 Releases

Disney+ June 2026 Releases

By
Michael Carpenter
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disney

Disney+ kicks off summer with blockbuster premieres, live music festivals, and thrilling new adventures. Here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming in June 2026. More Entertainment News

June 1

  • Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2 – New Episodes)
  • Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – Premiere)

June 2

  • Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)

June 4

  • Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Four-Episode Premiere)

June 5

  • Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original – New Episode)

June 6

  • Chibiverse (Season 4 – New Episodes)
  • Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts (Two-Episode Premiere)

June 8

  • Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)

June 9

  • Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)

June 10

  • Dragon Striker (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
  • The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows (Premiere)
  • Pixar Stream (Launches)

June 11

  • Bonnaroo Livestream Day 1 (Live at 7:45pm ET)
  • The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Director’s Cut | Bonus Feature

June 12

  • Bonnaroo Livestream Day 2 (Live at 7pm ET)
  • Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (New Episodes)
  • Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original – New Episodes)

June 13

  • Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN+ – 8pm ET)
  • Bonnaroo Livestream Day 3 (Live at 7pm ET)
  • Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts (New Episodes)

June 14

  • Bonnaroo Livestream Day 4 (Live at 5pm ET)
  • Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary – Extended Cut | Bonus Feature

June 15

  • Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)

June 16

  • Imagineer That! (New Episode)
  • Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)
  • A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop (Premiere)

June 19

  • Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN2 – 7pm ET)
  • Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original – Season Finale)

June 20

  • Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN+ – 7pm ET)
  • Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts (New Episodes)

June 21

  • Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN – 3pm ET)

June 22

  • Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)

June 23

  • Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)

June 24

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash (Premiere)
  • Behind the Attraction (Season 3 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

June 26

  • How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5 – New Episode)

June 27

  • Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ESPN – 8pm ET)

June 28

  • Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ABC – 4pm ET)

June 29

  • Adventure Time: Side Quests (Warner Bros. Animation – Premiere)
  • Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)
  • Soy Luna: Seasons 1-3 Recap (Disney+ Original)

Coming in June

  • Best of the World with Antoni Porowski (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

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