Disney+ June 2026 Releases

Disney+ kicks off summer with blockbuster premieres, live music festivals, and thrilling new adventures. Here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming in June 2026. More Entertainment News
June 1
- Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2 – New Episodes)
- Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – Premiere)
June 2
- Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)
June 4
- Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Four-Episode Premiere)
June 5
- Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original – New Episode)
June 6
- Chibiverse (Season 4 – New Episodes)
- Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts (Two-Episode Premiere)
June 8
- Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)
June 9
- Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)
June 10
- Dragon Striker (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
- The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows (Premiere)
- Pixar Stream (Launches)
June 11
- Bonnaroo Livestream Day 1 (Live at 7:45pm ET)
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Director’s Cut | Bonus Feature
June 12
- Bonnaroo Livestream Day 2 (Live at 7pm ET)
- Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (New Episodes)
- Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original – New Episodes)
June 13
- Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN+ – 8pm ET)
- Bonnaroo Livestream Day 3 (Live at 7pm ET)
- Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts (New Episodes)
June 14
- Bonnaroo Livestream Day 4 (Live at 5pm ET)
- Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary – Extended Cut | Bonus Feature
June 15
- Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)
June 16
- Imagineer That! (New Episode)
- Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)
- A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop (Premiere)
June 19
- Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN2 – 7pm ET)
- Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original – Season Finale)
June 20
- Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN+ – 7pm ET)
- Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts (New Episodes)
June 21
- Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN – 3pm ET)
June 22
- Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)
June 23
- Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)
June 24
- Avatar: Fire and Ash (Premiere)
- Behind the Attraction (Season 3 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
June 26
- How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5 – New Episode)
June 27
- Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ESPN – 8pm ET)
June 28
- Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ABC – 4pm ET)
June 29
- Adventure Time: Side Quests (Warner Bros. Animation – Premiere)
- Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original – New Episode)
- Soy Luna: Seasons 1-3 Recap (Disney+ Original)
Coming in June
- Best of the World with Antoni Porowski (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!