La Vergne Police Department Welcomes New Officers, Dispatcher

The La Vergne Police Department presented department badges to two new academy graduates and welcomed four new police recruits and one emergency communications specialist Friday during a ceremony at La Vergne City Hall.

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher administered the oath of office to recruits David Dong, Makayla Moates, William Hulbert, and Raul Cornel Rodriguez, along with Emergency Communications Specialist Sami Lurwick.

The department also recognized Officers Alvaro Noguera and Joshua Hodges during a pinning ceremony following their graduation from the police academy earlier in the day.

Speaking during the ceremony, Hatcher emphasized the importance of integrity, professionalism, and public trust in law enforcement service.

“Law enforcement is a dangerous job. It’s a challenging profession. But it’s one that’s extremely rewarding and has great value,” Hatcher said. “The pride that you demonstrate when you wear that uniform and represent this agency is extremely important.”

Captain Konrad Kaul also recognized academy graduate Officer Noguera for serving as class president during academy training, calling the achievement “a reflection of leadership and character.”

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Several of the department’s newest members also addressed those in attendance, thanking department leadership, fellow officers, family members, and the City of La Vergne for the opportunity to serve the community.

Following the ceremonies, family members, city leadership, department personnel, and guests gathered for refreshments and photographs at the La Vergne Police Department Training Room.

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