Vince Gill’s ‘Go Rest High On That Mountain’ Selected for Library of Congress Recording Registry

Acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen this week named 25 recordings as audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage. Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High On That Mountain” has been selected for inclusion. More Entertainment News

Robbin Ahrold, the chair of the National Recording Preservation Board, said in a statement, “The sweep and diversity of the National Recording Registry class of 2026 beautifully captures the scope of the American experience as we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary,” adding that this year’s picks are “a thrilling reflection of America at its best.”

During a recent interview at the Library of Congress, Gill reflected on the selection of his iconic song and said, “It’s a song people gravitate to when they are going through their hardest times. That’s when the song matters more and the connection with the audience is deeper.”

“I’ve been writing songs for over 50 years, and if you asked me what’s the one song you’d want to be remembered for, I would pick this one, hands down. Wouldn’t even be close,” Gill said. “In my era of success, it was probably the least charting record I’ve had, but what this song has gone on to do for other people is what makes it special to me. It was written while I was grieving the loss of my big brother, and the truth is, I had never planned on recording it. But a fellow I worked with, Tony Brown, heard the song and said ‘you have to record it. The world should hear this song.’”

This year’s class of inductees spans 70 years of music and recorded sound, including: Taylor Swift’s album 1989, Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It),” The Byrds’ single “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There is a Season),” Chaka Khan’s hit “I Feel for You,” Gladys Knight and the Pips’ “Midnight Train to Georgia,” Ray Charles’ Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, José Feliciano’s Christmas classic “Feliz Navidad,” and Broadway’s original cast album of “Chicago.” All are among the 25 selected as some of the defining sounds of history and culture that will join the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2026.

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