5/22/26: Overcast with High of 76, Low of 68; Moderate Rain Showers Past, Current Temp 74 with Winds 15 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, current conditions indicate a temperature of 74.3°F with a wind speed of 15.3 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 67.8°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 69.8°F with winds calming to around 11.1 mph. There is a 22% chance of precipitation later this evening, following a day marked by moderate rain showers and an 81% precipitation chance, resulting in a total potential of 0.21 in.
There are currently no active official weather warnings in the area. Residents should remain aware of the changing conditions as the evening progresses.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|76°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|78°F
|68°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|73°F
|67°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|75°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|78°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|82°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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