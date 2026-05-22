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Home Weather 5/22/26: Overcast with High of 76, Low of 68; Moderate Rain Showers...

5/22/26: Overcast with High of 76, Low of 68; Moderate Rain Showers Past, Current Temp 74 with Winds 15 mph

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, current conditions indicate a temperature of 74.3°F with a wind speed of 15.3 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 67.8°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 69.8°F with winds calming to around 11.1 mph. There is a 22% chance of precipitation later this evening, following a day marked by moderate rain showers and an 81% precipitation chance, resulting in a total potential of 0.21 in.

There are currently no active official weather warnings in the area. Residents should remain aware of the changing conditions as the evening progresses.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
68°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
81% chance · 0.21 in
Now
74°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 76°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 78°F 68°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 73°F 67°F Rain: slight
Monday 75°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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