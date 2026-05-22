5/22/26: Overcast with High of 76, Low of 68; Moderate Rain Showers Past, Current Temp 74 with Winds 15 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, current conditions indicate a temperature of 74.3°F with a wind speed of 15.3 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.5°F, while the low was 67.8°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 69.8°F with winds calming to around 11.1 mph. There is a 22% chance of precipitation later this evening, following a day marked by moderate rain showers and an 81% precipitation chance, resulting in a total potential of 0.21 in.

There are currently no active official weather warnings in the area. Residents should remain aware of the changing conditions as the evening progresses.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 68°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 81% chance · 0.21 in Now 74°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:35am Sunset 7:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 76°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 78°F 68°F Rain: heavy Sunday 73°F 67°F Rain: slight Monday 75°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 78°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 82°F 66°F Drizzle: light Thursday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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