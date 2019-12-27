1 Family New Year’s Eve



Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles

450 Butler Drive

Murfreesboro, TN

ltadepot.com

(615) 890-3999

Time: December 31, 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles is offering three New Year’s Eve family packages from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.: Bowling Bash; Bowling, Bumping, and More; and VIP Glow Bowl Pizza Buffet. The first package provides three hours of bowling, shoe rental, and party favors for up to six people for $70. For $100, up to six people can bowl, ride bumper cars, play Murf Wars, and enjoy New Year’s party favors. The VIP package includes all of the previous package, plus unlimited pizza and drinks. Register online by clicking here.