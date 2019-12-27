For those with little ones who will not be staying up for the ball drop this New Year’s Eve, here are four great family-friendly options.
1Family New Year’s Eve
Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles
450 Butler Drive
Murfreesboro, TN
ltadepot.com
(615) 890-3999
Time: December 31, 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Lanes, Trains, and Automobiles is offering three New Year’s Eve family packages from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.: Bowling Bash; Bowling, Bumping, and More; and VIP Glow Bowl Pizza Buffet. The first package provides three hours of bowling, shoe rental, and party favors for up to six people for $70. For $100, up to six people can bowl, ride bumper cars, play Murf Wars, and enjoy New Year’s party favors. The VIP package includes all of the previous package, plus unlimited pizza and drinks. Register online by clicking here.
2Countdown to Noon
Discovery Center at Murfree Springs
502 SE Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN
(615) 890-2300
explorethedc.com
Time: December 31, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Discovery Center will celebrate the beginning of 2020 with the biggest pajama party in Murfreesboro! They’ll kick off the new year with activities like karaoke, Wii dance party, a resolution wall, special art and tinkering projects, and the iconic balloon drop at noon! Included with admission, free for members. More information is available here.
3New Year’s Eve Balloon Countdown
Bounce U
1222 Park Avenue
Murfreesboro, TN
(615) 893-8986
bounceu.com
Time: December 30 & December 31, 10am – noon (for 7 years and younger); December 30 1:00pm – 3:00pm (all ages) & December 31, 1:30pm – 3:30pm (all ages)
A unique experience for kids of all ages. Near the end of the two-hour session, hundreds of balloons will drop from the ceiling to usher in the new year. Each participant will also receive a party hat and noise makes. Cost is $11.95 per child. More info here.
4Midnight at Noon
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
100 Sam Ridley Parkway East
Smyrna, TN
(615) 459-9710
soac.gov
Time: December 31, 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Celebrate the New Year without staying up until midnight! Activities include New Year’s Bingo, 2019 Scavenger Hunt, write a New Year’s wish, and make a fun party craft! Dress in your best New Year attire and enjoy all the fun of a midnight ball drop but the celebration happens at noon! Cost is $2.00 per child. More info here.