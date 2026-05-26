Tuesday, May 26, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/26/26: Partly Cloudy with Light Drizzle and High of 82.2, Low of...

5/26/26: Partly Cloudy with Light Drizzle and High of 82.2, Low of 70.2; Overcast Tonight with Low of 72.7

By
Source Staff
-
0
3

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 82.2°F with a wind speed of 14.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today, and the sky is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.2°F, while the low was 70.2°F. The wind was gusting up to 13.5 mph, and there was a 41% chance of precipitation with a forecasted total of 0.02 in expected. As we move into the evening, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 72.7°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 6.8 mph. Tonight will feature overcast conditions and a lower chance of precipitation at 18%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the region.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
70°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
41% chance · 0.02 in
Now
82°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 82°F 70°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 84°F 69°F Overcast
Thursday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 73°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Monday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×