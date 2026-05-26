5/26/26: Partly Cloudy with Light Drizzle and High of 82.2, Low of 70.2; Overcast Tonight with Low of 72.7

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 82.2°F with a wind speed of 14.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today, and the sky is partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the high reached 82.2°F, while the low was 70.2°F. The wind was gusting up to 13.5 mph, and there was a 41% chance of precipitation with a forecasted total of 0.02 in expected. As we move into the evening, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 72.7°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 6.8 mph. Tonight will feature overcast conditions and a lower chance of precipitation at 18%.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the region.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|82°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|84°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|82°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|73°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|80°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|73°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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