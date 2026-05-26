5/26/26: Partly Cloudy with Light Drizzle and High of 82.2, Low of 70.2; Overcast Tonight with Low of 72.7

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 82.2°F with a wind speed of 14.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today, and the sky is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.2°F, while the low was 70.2°F. The wind was gusting up to 13.5 mph, and there was a 41% chance of precipitation with a forecasted total of 0.02 in expected. As we move into the evening, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 72.7°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 6.8 mph. Tonight will feature overcast conditions and a lower chance of precipitation at 18%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the region.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 70°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 41% chance · 0.02 in Now 82°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 82°F 70°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 84°F 69°F Overcast Thursday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 73°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 79°F 59°F Overcast Sunday 80°F 55°F Drizzle: light Monday 73°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate

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