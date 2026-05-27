5/27/26: Overcast Conditions With Morning Temp At 73, High Reaching 85.5, Chance Of Light Drizzle Throughout The Day

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 73°F with overcast skies. Winds are light, blowing at 5.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 85.5°F, with a low expected to reach 72.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 15.1 mph, and there is a 20% chance of light drizzle, although total precipitation is expected to remain at 0 in.

Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 72.3°F under continued overcast conditions. Winds will moderate slightly, reaching up to 9.3 mph, with a 14% chance of precipitation. The overall weather pattern suggests consistency in cloud cover into the evening hours.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 72°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 20% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 85°F 72°F Drizzle: light Thursday 84°F 68°F Overcast Friday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 80°F 63°F Drizzle: light Sunday 81°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Monday 81°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 56°F Clear sky

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