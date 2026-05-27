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Home Weather 5/27/26: Overcast Conditions With Morning Temp At 73, High Reaching 85.5, Chance...

5/27/26: Overcast Conditions With Morning Temp At 73, High Reaching 85.5, Chance Of Light Drizzle Throughout The Day

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 73°F with overcast skies. Winds are light, blowing at 5.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 85.5°F, with a low expected to reach 72.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 15.1 mph, and there is a 20% chance of light drizzle, although total precipitation is expected to remain at 0 in.

Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 72.3°F under continued overcast conditions. Winds will moderate slightly, reaching up to 9.3 mph, with a 14% chance of precipitation. The overall weather pattern suggests consistency in cloud cover into the evening hours.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
72°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
20% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 85°F 72°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 84°F 68°F Overcast
Friday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 80°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 81°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 81°F 64°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 56°F Clear sky

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