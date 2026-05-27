5/27/26: Overcast Conditions With Morning Temp At 73, High Reaching 85.5, Chance Of Light Drizzle Throughout The Day

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 73°F with overcast skies. Winds are light, blowing at 5.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 85.5°F, with a low expected to reach 72.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 15.1 mph, and there is a 20% chance of light drizzle, although total precipitation is expected to remain at 0 in.
Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 72.3°F under continued overcast conditions. Winds will moderate slightly, reaching up to 9.3 mph, with a 14% chance of precipitation. The overall weather pattern suggests consistency in cloud cover into the evening hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|85°F
|72°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|84°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|80°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|81°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|81°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|56°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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