5/26/26: Overcast With Evening Temp at 75.7, High of 82.9 and Low of 70.2; Light Drizzle Possible Tonight

At 9:30 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 75.7°F with a light wind from the south at 4.9 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.9°F, while the low dipped to 70.2°F. Throughout the day, wind speeds peaked at 13 mph, and there was a 41% chance of precipitation, although no measurable rain fell. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 74.3°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight decreases to 24%, maintaining the overcast sky.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 70°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 41% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:32am Sunset 7:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 83°F 70°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 84°F 69°F Overcast Thursday 87°F 70°F Overcast Friday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: light Sunday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 79°F 59°F Overcast

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