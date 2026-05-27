5/26/26: Overcast With Evening Temp at 75.7, High of 82.9 and Low of 70.2; Light Drizzle Possible Tonight

At 9:30 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 75.7°F with a light wind from the south at 4.9 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high reached 82.9°F, while the low dipped to 70.2°F. Throughout the day, wind speeds peaked at 13 mph, and there was a 41% chance of precipitation, although no measurable rain fell. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 74.3°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight decreases to 24%, maintaining the overcast sky.
There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|83°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|84°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|87°F
|70°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|80°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|78°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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