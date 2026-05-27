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Home Weather 5/26/26: Overcast With Evening Temp at 75.7, High of 82.9 and Low...

5/26/26: Overcast With Evening Temp at 75.7, High of 82.9 and Low of 70.2; Light Drizzle Possible Tonight

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Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 75.7°F with a light wind from the south at 4.9 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.9°F, while the low dipped to 70.2°F. Throughout the day, wind speeds peaked at 13 mph, and there was a 41% chance of precipitation, although no measurable rain fell. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 74.3°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 8.4 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight decreases to 24%, maintaining the overcast sky.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
70°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
41% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 83°F 70°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 84°F 69°F Overcast
Thursday 87°F 70°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 79°F 59°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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