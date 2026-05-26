Joint Narcotics Operation Leads to Drug Seizure, Arrests in Smyrna

Recently, a joint operation conducted by the La Vergne Police Department Narcotics Division and the Smyrna Police Department Crime Suppression Unit resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics and the arrest of two individuals following a residential search warrant in Smyrna.

During the operation, investigators recovered approximately:

-2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine

-2 ounces of marijuana

-8 ounces of promethazine

One subject was charged with:

-Manufacture/Delivery/Sale of Methamphetamine

-Manufacture/Delivery/Sale of Schedule VI (Marijuana)

-Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Felony Evading

A second individual was charged with Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use.

This investigation highlights the strong working relationship between the La Vergne Police Department and Smyrna Police Department. Criminal activity does not stop at city limits, and neither does our commitment to protecting our communities.

By working together and sharing resources, agencies across Rutherford County continue targeting the distribution of dangerous narcotics that negatively impact families, neighborhoods, and public safety.

Those who choose to distribute dangerous drugs within our communities should understand that law enforcement agencies are working together every day to identify, investigate, and hold offenders accountable.

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Because of proactive policing and regional partnerships, we are continuing to make our communities safer for everyone.

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