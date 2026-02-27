2/27/26: Fog Advisory in Effect Until 10 AM, Current Temp 39, High 60 Today

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Across Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be especially poor across the Upper Cumberland and in river valleys across the Mid State.
A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County until 10 AM CST today. Expect visibility of one quarter mile or less, especially across the Upper Cumberland and in river valleys.
Currently, at 6:50 AM, the temperature is 39.2°F with a light breeze at 3.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded, and fog is impacting visibility.
Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 60.4°F with minimal wind reaching up to 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with no significant precipitation expected.
Tonight, the sky will clear, and the temperature will lower to 42.3°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at around 5.5 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.
Residents are advised to exercise caution while driving due to the low visibility conditions this morning. The fog is likely to dissipate later in the day, leading to clearer conditions by the afternoon.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|60°F
|37°F
|Fog
|Saturday
|69°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|63°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|53°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|61°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
