2/27/26: Fog Advisory in Effect Until 10 AM, Current Temp 39, High 60 Today

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Across Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be especially poor across the Upper Cumberland and in river valleys across the Mid State.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County until 10 AM CST today. Expect visibility of one quarter mile or less, especially across the Upper Cumberland and in river valleys.

Currently, at 6:50 AM, the temperature is 39.2°F with a light breeze at 3.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded, and fog is impacting visibility.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 60.4°F with minimal wind reaching up to 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with no significant precipitation expected.

Tonight, the sky will clear, and the temperature will lower to 42.3°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at around 5.5 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.

Residents are advised to exercise caution while driving due to the low visibility conditions this morning. The fog is likely to dissipate later in the day, leading to clearer conditions by the afternoon.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 37°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 100% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 5:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 60°F 37°F Fog Saturday 69°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 63°F 47°F Overcast Monday 53°F 46°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 61°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 58°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 61°F Drizzle: light

