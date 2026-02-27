John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville Closed for Maintenance

The Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure shared that the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge is temporarily closed due to repairs. As of February 23, the work has begun and is expected to continue for the next 90 days.

Here’s what you need to know.

Partial closures will be intermittent throughout the next 90 days as the project progresses.

The north sidewalk will remain open throughout for people walking.

People traveling on bikes will need to dismount and walk the length of the partial closure.

