Video: Vince Gill & Amy Grant’s Daughter Performs Tribute Song to Mom at the Ryman

Vince Gill recently had a four-date residency at The Ryman. On the second night, Gill paid tribute to his wife Amy Grant.

Gill welcomed he and Grant’s youngest daughter, Corinna Grant Gill, to the stage for a surprise performance.

In a Facebook video, Gill states he had not played the song, “When My Amy Prays” as of late but “because of her accident and everything she’s been going through we’ve been thinking a lot about her.”

Then Corinna joined him on stage to sing the song but changed the lyrics from “When My Amy Prays” to “When My Mama Prays”.

On Grant’s Facebook page, they shared, “Last night Vince performed his second concert of a four-night residency at the Ryman. He informed the crowd that Amy was getting better every day after a bike crash last week that left her unconscious for about 10 minutes and with a concussion (along with various cuts and bruises). He then introduced their daughter Corrina who performed a song in honor of her mom….”

The last week of July, Grant was in a bicycle accident after hitting a pothole. She was wearing a helmet, but Gill updated fans that Grant was unconscious for ten minutes. She was hospitalized and treated for injuries. Due to the accident and doctor’s orders, Grant is canceling her upcoming shows for the month of August. No other updates have been given about future dates.

Watch Corinna perform below.