Woman Sought for Theft Cases That Targeted Male Victims in Downtown Nashville

From Metro Police

(August 8, 2022) Warrants charging felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card have been issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, for targeting male victims in downtown Nashville in the following cases:

On July 13 at 11:30 p.m., King approached the victim on Broadway and began a conversation before asking for his iPhone under the guise of wanting to add her Snapchat to his phone. Instead, she made off with the victim’s phone. The following morning, King used the victim’s phone to transfer herself $400 from one of his accounts;

On July 9 at 1:30 a.m., King pretended to be a rideshare driver on Broadway. When the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, King took his iPhone and wallet, containing his debit/credit cards and $400 cash;

On April 23 at 10 p.m., the victim was at a bar on Broadway and discovered the next morning that his iPhone and credit cards were missing. His bank card had been used without his permission at Walmart. Video surveillance from Walmart shows King using the victim’s stolen bank card to purchase $831.36 worth of merchandise and gift cards.

Anyone seeing King or knowing her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

