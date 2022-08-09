Watch Carrie Underwood’s Surprise Performance at Fox & Locke in Leiper’s Fork

From a Las Vegas residency to a small stage in the Leiper’s Fork, attendees were surprised when Carrie Underwood joined the band The Heartshakers, a Tom Petty tribute band on stage.

Fox & Locke shared on social media, “Last night the one and only Carrie Underwood was here and jumped on stage with the The Heartshakers – A Tom Petty Experience to rock the house with a classic!! Like we always say – you never know who will show up here. Thanks for coming by, Carrie. What an incredible Saturday night!”

Underwood performed “Stop Dragging My Heart Around” with the lead singer of The Heartshakers singing the part of Tom Petty.

On their website, The Heartshakers states they are a band comprised of “some of the industry’s first call musicians” including Underwood’s bass player, Mark Childers.

Underwood, announced her new arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, with dates in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 stopping at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on March 1, 2023.

You just never know who will show up at Fox & Locke in Leiper’s Fork, formerly called Puckett’s, there are live shows each week. See the complete list of shows here.

Watch the video from Fox & Locke below.