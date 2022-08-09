Several Local College Football Players Selected for PFN All-American Team

The PFN College Football All-Americans are presented with an inside look at who the team of national analysts, college football local evaluators, and NFL Draft scouts all think are the top players at each position across the country. Differing from the national landscape, the PFN All-American lists consider not only what a player has accomplished to date but also look forward to what we expect to see based on the growth of the athlete’s career. Group of 5 and Power-5 schools were equally nominated and discussed by the team of analysts.

Middle Tennessee’s Jaylin Lane was honored as one of the elite athletes on the list. Lane made the second team as a punt returner.

Lane has already enjoyed a big summer by being selected as a Preseason 2022 First Team All-American by Phil Steele, a Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, along with being on the Conference USA Watch List and the Paul Hornung Watch List.

Also on the list are Tennessee’s wide receiver Cedric Tillman and offensive tackle Darnell Write on the offensive third team and Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji on the defensive honorable mention.