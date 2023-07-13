Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 13, 2023.
An investigation is underway by the Murfreesboro Police Department Special Victims Unit (SVU) hoping to identify several women who were allegedly raped by a Murfreesboro man while they were unconscious. Read More.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case. Read more.
Two players, one in Nashville and one in Clinton, matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. And since the Nashville player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was two, the prize was doubled to $100,000. Read More.
Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. Read more.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries. Read More.