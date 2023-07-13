Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 13, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
5193

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 13, 2023.

1Man Accused of Raping Women While Unconscious; Police Seeking Other Victims

Immanuel Webb, Photo-MPD
Immanuel Webb, Photo-MPD

An investigation is underway by the Murfreesboro Police Department Special Victims Unit (SVU) hoping to identify several women who were allegedly raped by a Murfreesboro man while they were unconscious. Read More.

2Murfreesboro Police Search for Woman in Fraud Case

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case. Read more.

3$100,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

Two players, one in Nashville and one in Clinton, matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. And since the Nashville player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was two, the prize was doubled to $100,000. Read More.

4Two Accused Stealing From Murfreesboro Target

Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. Read more.

5Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here