Man Indicted in Connection to Crash That Killed Maury Co. Deputy in December

A man has been charged with vehicular homicide several months after a Maury County deputy was killed in a crash, according to WKRN.

Maury County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was killed on Monday, December 12, 2022, while working traffic patrol at the intersection of Highway 43 and Williamsport Pike.

Miller’s SUV was struck from behind by a Chevy Tahoe struck, which caused trauma to the deputy’s head.

The sheriff’s department issued the following statement:

“The Sheriff’s Department is sadden by the sudden passing of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller involved in a motor vehicle crash while working traffic on 43 By-Pass near Williamsport Pike. Please keep Deputy Miller’s family and MCSD in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

On June 15, Clark Austin Daniel was indicted by a Maury County grand jury on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, from the day Miller died.

Daniel also faces violation of the Move Over Law, violation of the Bumper Law and speeding.

Miller served as a reserve Deputy for the Maury County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years and was also selected in 2019 as the Darrell Perritt Reserve Deputy of the year.