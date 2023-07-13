Man Accused of Raping Women While Unconscious; Police Seeking Other Victims

An investigation is underway by the Murfreesboro Police Department Special Victims Unit (SVU) hoping to identify several women who were allegedly raped by a Murfreesboro man while they were unconscious.

A Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted 38-year-old Immanuel Webb on multiple counts of rape earlier this month after a second woman came forward and said she had been sexually assaulted. Detectives served him with the indictment yesterday (July 12) at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, where he was already in jail after being indicted in July 2022 on separate rape charges.

“It appears Webb has been preying on women when they were in a vulnerable state, unconscious or heavily intoxicated,” said SVU Detective Emily Speed. “Some of the women may not even know they are victims.”

During the investigation, detectives found many videos and photos on Webb’s cell phone involving other unidentified women who were being sexually assaulted while unconscious or appeared to be sleeping.

MORE CRIME NEWS