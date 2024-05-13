Top 5 Stories From May 13, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1
Murfreesboro Police

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 13, 2024.

Accuracy Alert: False Claims of a Child Found in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police

The Murfreesboro Police Department cannot determine the origin of a social media post about a two-year-old boy found in Murfreesboro. Read more

Healthcare System Ascension Confirms Ransomware Attack

On May 8, one of the largest private healthcare systems, Ascension, detected unusual activity in their network systems, which was later determined to have been caused by a ransomware attack. Read more

Ribbon Cutting: TN Craft Butcher in Murfreesboro

TN Craft Butcher
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

TN Craft Butcher held its ribbon cutting on April 19, 2024, for its location at 3921 Franklin Rd in Murfreesboro. Read more

PHOTOS: The ‘Northern Lights’ in Middle Tennessee

Photo from Karin Moughler/Franklin

In a rare event, middle Tennesseans were able to see the aurora borealis (aka the “Northern Lights”) this phenomenon this weekend. Read more

Murfreesboro City Council Votes to Enter Contract Negotiations with Darren Gore as Next City Manager

Photo Submitted by City of Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro City Council voted Friday, May 10, 2024, to begin contract negotiations with Assistant City Manager Darren Gore to become Murfreesboro’s next City Manager. Read more

