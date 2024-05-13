Top 5 Stories From May 13, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 13, 2024.
Accuracy Alert: False Claims of a Child Found in Murfreesboro
The Murfreesboro Police Department cannot determine the origin of a social media post about a two-year-old boy found in Murfreesboro. Read more
Healthcare System Ascension Confirms Ransomware Attack
On May 8, one of the largest private healthcare systems, Ascension, detected unusual activity in their network systems, which was later determined to have been caused by a ransomware attack. Read more
Ribbon Cutting: TN Craft Butcher in Murfreesboro
TN Craft Butcher held its ribbon cutting on April 19, 2024, for its location at 3921 Franklin Rd in Murfreesboro. Read more
PHOTOS: The ‘Northern Lights’ in Middle Tennessee
In a rare event, middle Tennesseans were able to see the aurora borealis (aka the “Northern Lights”) this phenomenon this weekend. Read more
Murfreesboro City Council Votes to Enter Contract Negotiations with Darren Gore as Next City Manager
The Murfreesboro City Council voted Friday, May 10, 2024, to begin contract negotiations with Assistant City Manager Darren Gore to become Murfreesboro’s next City Manager. Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!