6 Live Shows this Week- May 13, 2024

Here are six live shows this week.
1Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
There are no strangers at a Drew Holcomb show. For the better part of two decades, the award-winning songwriter has brought his audience together night after night, turning his shows into celebrations of community, collaboration, and contemporary American roots music. Strangers No More, the ninth album from Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, celebrates that sense of togetherness.
Find tickets here.
2Forever Abbey Road
Saturday, May 18, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Forever Abbey Road is a collective of successful Nashville musicians who work hard at creating a unique show that demonstrates what the Beatles might sound like if they were around today with current technology and modern rock energy. The band members have worked with a huge list of legends including Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Zac Brown, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and more.
Find tickets here.
3Billy Currington & Kip Moore
Saturday, May 18, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Billy Currington will hit the road this spring with Kip Moore and special guests Larry Fleet and Redferrin on select dates, produced by Live Nation.
Find tickets here.
4Maddie Kahm
Wednesday, May 15, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Meet Maddie Zahm, one of America’s most exciting new pop acts, with her debut album ‘Now That I’ve Been Honest’ coming 20 October. She launched onto the scene when her fan-favorite single “Fat Funny Friend.”
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Friday, May 17, 7 pm
600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. This week’s guests will be Julia Cole, Charles Esten, Vince Gill, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Hannah Dasher
Wednesday, May 15, 7 pm
Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
Don’t miss Hannah Dasher at Hop Springs this week.
Find tickets here.
