At 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, MFRD & MPD responded to the scene after reports of construction workers using an excavator hit a 4-inch gas line.

It happened between Thompson Lane between Siegel Road and Leanna Road.

Although no injuries were reported, eight people, a dog and cat were evacuated. The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the families.

Thompson Lane was closed for hours but has since reopened

