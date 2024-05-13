Freddy’s Grills Up Bacon Pretzel BBQ Burgers & Chicken + New Frosts

WICHITA, Kan. – Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the return of its Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger with the addition of a Pretzel Bacon BBQ Chicken Sandwich, as well as its new Freddy’s Frost lineup, including Lemon Cream and Orange Cream. The limited-time offers are available May 8 through July 2 at all Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy’s returning Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger is made with two premium quality steakburger patties topped with melted American cheese, two slices of crispy bacon, and onion on a toasted pretzel bun with bourbon BBQ sauce and Fat Tire Beer Cheese. The Pretzel Bacon BBQ Chicken Sandwich comes with grilled or crispy chicken topped with bacon and onion on a toasted pretzel bun with bourbon BBQ sauce and Fat Tire Beer Cheese.

Freddy’s is also announcing a new line of Freddy’s Frosts this summer, featuring refreshing Lemon Cream and Orange Cream flavors. The Lemon Cream Frost features all-natural lemonade blended with freshly churned vanilla frozen custard and topped with whipped cream. The Orange Cream Frost is a blend of all-natural lemonade with vanilla frozen custard and hints of orange flavor, then topped with whipped cream.

“Our Pretzel Bacon BBQ Steakburger was such a hit with guests last year that we brought it back with different options! Whether you enjoy our Pretzel Bacon BBQ as a Steakburger or Chicken Sandwich – each bite is a celebration of bold and savory flavors made with premium ingredients. The sweet and smoky notes of the bourbon BBQ sauce combined with the richness of the Fat Tire Beer Cheese elevates the taste of our high quality steakburgers and chicken sandwiches,” said Laura Rueckel, Chief Marketing Officer. “Freddy’s new Frosts feature a lighter, refreshing taste made with our signature freshly churned vanilla frozen custard. They’re a perfect on-the-go treat during the warmer season. Our Lemon Cream Frost is a delicious mix of tart and sweet, while the Orange Cream Frost has a very nostalgic flavor similar to an orange creamsicle.”

