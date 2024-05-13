Titans House, the New Nissan Stadium Experience Center, Set to Open

May 13, 2024 – Today, the Tennessee Titans announced that Titans House, the new Nissan Stadium experience center, will open for a limited number of appointments in May and will be fully open to PSL holders and new Nissan Stadium waitlist members this summer. At the by-appointment-only center, built by Brentwood-based Polk & Associates and assisted in design by Elevate, current PSL holders and new Nissan Stadium waitlist members will be guided through an immersive experience to learn about membership and seating options available in the new stadium.

Sales for the new building will occur in a three-wave process. Premier seat memberships, consisting of new, premium seating opportunities, will make up the first wave beginning this summer. Reserved seat memberships, which account for approximately 90 percent of seating options, are expected to go on sale in two waves beginning in 2025. All seat memberships entitle purchasers to secure specific seats in the new building for 30 years.

Current PSL holders will be contacted for appointments in Titans House on a rolling basis between 2024 and 2026. The order will be determined by priority status, including current stadium seat location, to ensure that fans can be shown comparable locations in the new stadium when those areas go on sale. New Nissan Stadium waitlist members will also be contacted during that timeframe when the product in which they expressed interest goes on sale.

Those interested in purchasing memberships in the new stadium must either be a current PSL holder or on the new Nissan Stadium waitlist and attend their appointment at Titans House. Fans can join the waitlist at newnissanstadium.com.

“We are so grateful to have overwhelming interest in the new building, and we felt a sales approach in waves was the most fair and measured way to make sure everyone has an opportunity to come visit Titans House and see the incredible experiences we have planned in the new Nissan Stadium,” said Titans Sr. Vice President, Adam Nuse. “It will take a while to get our fans through the experience center, but we are certain that everyone who wants to move into our new home with us will find something special for them and their family at the new Nissan Stadium.”

Reserved seat memberships make up approximately 90 percent of PSLs in the building. Benefits of a reserved seat membership include:

Sightlines from seats that are 38% closer to the field than the current Nissan Stadium seats – the closest viewing experience to the field of any NFL stadium.

Discounts on merchandise and concessions

Access to 360-degree concourses and expansive patio spaces

Invitations to fan events

Premier seat memberships are the most exclusive experiences in the building outside of suites and also the most scarce, representing just over 10 percent of seating options available. As the only seating options available in the first wave of sales, premier seat memberships come with different levels of premium amenities, including:

Access to one of two members-only club lounges

Seats positioned in the lower bowl within the 15-yard lines on either side of the field

Luxury seating

A dedicated entrance

All-inclusive food and beverage options*

Access to an annual team road game*

Exclusive, members-only events with team personnel*

*Dependent on seat choice

The Titans are the first NFL team to offer existing season ticket members a credit towards their PSL in a new building. Nearly 40 percent of all seat memberships are expected to be under $3,500, with over 30 different price points and experiences to choose from. More information can be found at tennesseetitans.com/newstadium/FAQ.

All seat memberships allow purchasers to make payments over time, and members will receive a 10 percent discount if they pay in full at the time of sale.

“This building will be like no other in the NFL, and in our opinion, like no other in the world,” Nuse said. “With so many different offerings between our memberships, we’re confident that every current PSL holder and waitlist member will find an experience and price point that works for them.”

The new Nissan Stadium is scheduled to open in 2027. Tennessee Builders Alliance (TBA), made up of Nashville-based I.C.F. Builders, Brentwood-based Polk & Associates, Turner Construction Company and AECOM Hunt, is serving as the construction manager for the project. Those interested in learning more about working on the project and other workforce opportunities can express interest at tnbuildersalliance.com.

The design team is led by architect of record, TVS, and lead design architect MANICA. Hastings, a Nashville-based architecture firm, also participated in the design work as the concept phase exterior design consultant. Twenty-four firms, including nine local businesses and 13 disadvantaged business enterprises, make up the architecture and engineering team.

