OBITUARY: Gene D. Jordan

Gene D. Jordan, age 91 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully, May 11, 2024 at the farm he was born and raised on.

Gene graduated from Walter Hill High School and then farmed with his Father and later worked as a Master Farrier for thirty-eight years in the Tennessee Walking Horse Industry.

He was a member of the Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church and led the singing there and at Powells Chapel Baptist for fifty years. His infectious smile and sense of humor brought joy and laughter to everyone he encountered.

Gene is survived by his High School sweetheart, Lailia Nell Jones Jordan to whom he was married for 72 years; son Belvie Gene (Tamberlyn) Jordan; daughter Sheryl Lee (Dean) Pittard; sister Lanna Jordan Barrett; grandchildren Elizabeth (Josiah) Shoemaker; Ellie Jordan; and great­ grandson, Emerson James Shoemaker and Lionel Gene, due to be born November, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Short Jordan and Alberta McKee Jordan; brother, Roger Belvie Jordan; and granddaughter, Emilee Genell Jordan.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 14, from 4-7 PM and Wednesday, May 15, 10-11 AM. Chapel Services will be Wednesday, May 15 at 11 AM with Brent Wills officiating at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to recognize and thank Amedisys Hospice for their excellent and loving care of Gene during the last thirteen months. Along with caregivers, Carrie Grantwhite and Fred Wilder who played a vital role in enhancing Gene’s quality of life and unwavering support to family members.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayer Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

