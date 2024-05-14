OBITUARY: Charlie Sam Wrather

Charlie Sam Wrather, age 88 of Cottontown, TN formerly of Smyrna passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parent, Samuel Davis Wrather, Daisy D. Lane Wrather; mother of his children, Nancy Wrather.

Mr. Wrather was a Christian and a retired truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Wrather; children, Janice Taylor and husband Billy, Cindy Burns, Deanna Eaton and husband Milan, Melinda Patterson and husband Rick; step-children, Becky Bonner Tellas, William Boner and wife Joann, Charles Boner, Jr. and wife Jeanne, 8 Grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 14 step-grandchildren, 24 step-great-grandchildren, 9 step great-great-grandchildren; brother, William Wrather and wife Wanda; sister, Minerva Vines.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 16th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be on Friday, May 17th, at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside will be 12 Noon on Friday, May 17th at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

