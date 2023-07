Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case.

On July 6, 2023, two unidentified females entered Target on Old Fort Pkwy and selected clothing and make up and left the store without paying.

Loss prevention workers attempted to stop them, but they got away.

Please contact Det. Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov with any helpful tips.