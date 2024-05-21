OBITUARY: Melissa Cook Williams

Mrs. Melissa Cook Williams, age 54, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

She was born in Nashville, TN to Bobby and Marjorie Roberts Cook.

She received her associate degree from Vol State College and worked as a medical coder. Melissa enjoyed playing cards with her friends, trips to the beach, roller coaster parks, and laughing with Alex while watching Frazier. She was a devoted mother and most proud of her son.

Melissa is survived by her son, Alex Williams; father, Bobby Cook; sister, Michelle Bivens and her husband Brad; faithful canine companion, Arnold; and a host of friends she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Robert Cook.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 22, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

