OBITUARY: Richard ‘Rick’ Warren

Richard “Rick” Warren, age 78, peacefully passed away April 8, 2026 at his residence surrounded by family. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Navy. Rick was owner of R. Warren Construction Company.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, James K. Warren and Dorothy Harrell Warren; sister, Barbara Rediker; brothers, Don Warren, Jimmy Warren and son, Blake Warren.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Hays Warren; daughters, Gina Barrett, Allison (Robert) Ingram; sister, Patsy Carver; grandchildren, Bailey (Ben) Betzler, Connor Davis, Ryker Ingram, Dayton Barrett and Leyden Ingram; and several nieces and nephews.

Rick began R. Warren Construction Company in 1977. He was a respected member of the business community and made meaningful contributions through his leadership and dedication to his work. He was passionate about spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren), the Tennessee Vols, sports, and his faith. He was selfless, generous, witty and a mentor to many.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Monday, April 13, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers with Tip Mosley, Bishop Jimmy Tyson, Wayne Cornwell, Jack Dugger and Shamekia Murray speaking. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blood Cancer United 877-557-2672.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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