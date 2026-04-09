Mr. James Roy McMahon, age 71, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2026. Born on March 14, 1955, he was the son of the late Jesse and Reba McMahon.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sandra McMahon; his daughters, Jessie (Adrian) Beckett and Breanna (Justin) Wood; and his grandchildren, Caroline and Connor Wood, and Roy Beckett.

Roy worked as a Bank Operations Manager, serving in the field for over 52 years. He was a faithful member of the Leanna church of Christ in Murfreesboro.

Roy loved horses, hunting, and music. He enjoyed Alabama football and Braves baseball. He volunteered for many years with the Smyrna Girls’ Softball League. Roy was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his loving spirit, intelligence, and sense of humor.

Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, on April 10, 2026, at 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial for Roy will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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