Ryman Auditorium Launches Spring Sidewalk Sessions with Free Outdoor Music

Ryman Auditorium brings back its Sidewalk Sessions series this spring. The series began on Friday, April 3. Sponsored by Middle Tennessee State University, New Belgium Brewing, and Travel + Leisure Vacations, the pre-show party series will provide live music from the hottest up-and-coming artists on PNC Plaza for eight weeks this spring. These events are free and open to the public, feature drinks at the outdoor bar and include giveaways from the Ryman Shop.

The full artist lineup for the spring Sidewalk Sessions can be found below and at ryman.com/sidewalk-sessions. All guests are welcome, whether they are attending a ticketed show at the Ryman or seeking free live music in downtown Nashville. Each week, the pre-show parties will kick off on the PNC Plaza approximately 2 hours before Ryman ticketed concerts begin. The Ryman Shop, featuring one-of-a-kind retail items from Nashville’s most iconic stage, will also be open for all guests.

Upcoming Sidewalk Sessions:

April 8 | 5:30 p.m. – Erin Webb

Performing on the Ryman stage on April 8 is Breland & Friends

April 21 | 5:00 p.m. – Hair Force One

Performing on the Ryman stage on April 21 is STYX

April 29 | 6:00 p.m. – Colleen Orender

Performing on the Ryman stage on April 29 is RAYE

May 6 | 5:30 p.m. – Matt Mann & The Shine Runners

Performing on the Ryman stage on May 6 is A Night with David Lee Roth

May 15 | 6:00 p.m. – Rebecca Lee Daniels

Performing on the Ryman stage on May 15 is Drew & Ellie Holcomb

May 22 | 6:00 p.m. – Brassfield

Performing on the Ryman stage on May 22 is Trace Adkins

May 29 | 5:30 p.m. – Brothers Revolt

Performing on the Ryman stage on May 29 is Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band

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