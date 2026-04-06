6 Live Shows this Week- April 6, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Third Day
Sunday, April 12, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Third Day will reunite for their 30th Anniversary Tour. For the first time in over a decade, original members Mac Powell, Mark Lee, David Carr, and Tai Anderson will hit the stage together for a limited number of live shows.
Find tickets here.
2Breland & Friends
Wednesday, April 8, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
BRELAND returns with the fifth annual BRELAND & Friends benefit concert, returning to Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on April 8. Newly added to the lineup are Conner Smith, Kameron Marlowe, K. Michelle, and Walker Hayes, joining an already star-studded lineup featuring Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Durand Bernarr, Kaitlin Butts, and Pink Sweat$. Now considered one of Nashville’s standout charity events, BRELAND & Friends continues to support Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth through the Oasis Center.
Find tickets here.
3The Avett Brothers
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
The pairing of The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton is known as AVTT/PTTN is bringing their tour to Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
4Uncle B’s Damned Ole Opry
Wednesday, April 8, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Uncle B’s Damned Ole Opry takes on the landmark Nitty Gritty Dirt Band recording Will the Circle Be Unbroken, the album that bridged generations and reshaped American roots music. Led by Uncle B (award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Bryan Simpson), the Damned Ole Opry is a hire wire string band revival for the beautifully unruly.
Find tickets here.
5An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma
Sunday, April 12, 7:30 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
This special event from Yo-Yo Ma pairs repertoire from the center of his musical firmament with reflections on how it has shaped his thinking about art, human nature, and our search for meaning.
Find tickets here.
6Tenille Townes Album Release
Thursday, April 9, 7:30 pm
3rd & Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue S, Nashville
Tenille Townes’ incredible, introspective, and soul-bearing new record, The Acrobat, is due out this April 10, 2026. Tenille’s most stripped-back and honest body of work to date, The Acrobat was a labor of love, completely recorded, produced, and mixed by Townes, who also played every instrument on the record.
Find tickets here.
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